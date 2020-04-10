La vida después del Covid19, el crudo relato de la Reina de las Noches en Miami

WOW este testimonio de alguien a quien admiramos mucho Milancita Rodriguez Lords, es una dura enseñanza de lo que es la vida y como te pone al borde de la muerte inesperadamente. También habla de cuando le dijo al médico retire el tratamiento y envíame a morir a casa en paz, el cariño, el amor incondicional y los mensajes de texto de su gran amor Robert Lamas, que es un experimentado Enfermero de Cuidados Intensivos, la hicieron recapacitar y dar la luz verde para continuar luchando por la vida. Esas simples palabras , por favor no te vayas te necesito aquí todavía, no me hagas esto, la hicieron reaccionar y regresar a la batalla por la vida.

Hoy Milancita está en casa recuperándose de esta #pandemia de #coronavirus, con una mensaje único, disfrutar, valorar y celebrar cada minuto de existencia en este bello planeta, y muy importante CELEBRANDO con esos que oraron y estuvieron al lado de ella en esta batalla por la vida.

Esta historia de Milancita la estaremos publicando en español e inglés en WWW.ANTENA305.COM tal y como ella lo ha contado.

El resto es saber que un ser tan especial como ella, continua viviendo en este mundo y CELEBRANDO POR LA VIDA.

Milancita te queremos y sin dudas eres una HEROÍNA, siempre lo hemos sabido.

Ernesto Rios

Antena305.com Team

Hola a todos, quiero aprovechar este momento para AGRADECER a cada uno de ustedes por sus palabras de aliento, energía positiva y generosas donaciones durante las semanas más horribles de mi vida. Sé que esta publicación será larga, pero quiero compartir con todos ustedes mi horrible viaje con Covid-19.

Primero, quiero extender mi gratitud al personal médico del South Miami Hospital (Baptist Hospital System) por su amabilidad, paciencia y su coraje para trabajar con personas infectadas con el nuevo coronavirus. El trato personalizado, la paciencia, la sensibilidad y las palabras de aliento cada día fueron INCREÍBLES. ¡Son mis héroes!

Un agradecimiento especial al Dr. Antonio Murtinho por su paciencia cuando no podía soportarlo más, siempre me alentó a seguir luchando.

Este es mi viaje:

* Domingo 8 de marzo: fui a la Beach Party, uno de los eventos oficiales de Winter Party.

* Jueves 12 de marzo: comencé a sentir los síntomas normales de un episodio de asma. Como muchos de ustedes saben, he sido una persona con asma durante muchos años, así que comencé mis tratamientos con albuterol.

* Miércoles 18 de marzo: en este momento, había estado lidiando con los síntomas durante casi 7 días. Durante todo este tiempo nunca perdí el sentido del olfato o el gusto. El único cambio significativo fue que me di cuenta de que no podía caminar mucho, porque me cansé rápidamente. Incluso así, continué con mi rutina diaria, los tratamientos con albuterol y trabajando todos los días en mi oficina. En este punto, llamé a Michael Salazarpara decirle que todavía me sentía un poco enfermo y que el albuterol se había acabado. Estaba tan triste que no había mejorado, corrió a mi casa en menos de una hora con albuterol y algunos otros medicamentos. (Michael mi amor, Gracias por siempre estar un clic de mis necesidades y algunas veces hasta de mis caprichos) ... Como medida de precaución, le pedí que dejara todo en la puerta. Fue en este momento que me di cuenta internamente de que algo no estaba bien.

* Viernes 20 de marzo: tenía tanta hambre y ansiaba fruta fresca, pero no podía caminar ni ir al supermercado. Luego llamé a mi querido amigo, Carlos Alberto Orama (vive a 9 minutos de mi casa) y le pregunté si podía ir al supermercado para hacer algunas compras, ya que me sentía un poco débil. Unas horas después, después del trabajo, dejaba tantas bolsas del supermercado en mi puerta. (Gracias Carlitos nunca voy a olvidar lo que hiciste por mí cuando más lo necesito)

* El domingo 22 de marzo: a las 8:30 a.m., Robert S Lamas llegó sorprendentemente a su casa desde Seattle, Washington, donde trabaja como enfermera itinerante. Estábamos hablando y él cocinó para mí. Por la noche, después de la cena, vio algo diferente en mí e inmediatamente se dio cuenta de que algo malo estaba sucediendo. Se puso de pie y dijo que tenía que llevarme al hospital de inmediato. Si Robert hubiera tardado unas horas más en llevarme al hospital, no estaría en mi casa ahora mismo, escribiendo esta horrible experiencia. En este momento, la neumonía ya estaba en un estado severo debido al coronavirus.

* 22 de marzo - 28 de marzo (Hospital): Inmediatamente después de la primera radiografía, el médico me dijo que tenían que sedarme porque los antibióticos eran muy dolorosos. Permanecería bajo sedación durante los próximos seis días. El 28 de marzo, me desperté desorientado y sin recordar que estaba en la sala de emergencias.

* 29 de marzo: Me trasladaron a una habitación en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) especial que ahora tiene el hospital, solo para personas con Coronavirus. ¡Las medidas de seguridad en esta área son extremas! Nunca vi la cara de nadie porque siempre entraban en mi habitación con batas protectoras, máscaras y guantes.

* 31 de marzo: sentí que mi cuerpo no podía soportarlo más. Ya no podía soportar que otra inyección, píldora o fluidos ingresaran a mi vena. Le pedí al médico que suspendiera el tratamiento y me enviara a casa a morir en paz. Inmediatamente llamaron a Robert para hacerle saber mi decisión. Robert me volvió a llamar y comenzó a leerme todos los mensajes que me había dejado. Empecé a llorar y me di cuenta de que había más de una razón para seguir viviendo, para seguir luchando por mi vida. Fueron sus mensajes, llenos de amor y buenos deseos, los que me animaron a seguir luchando.

* Del 31 de marzo al 3 de abril: todos los días tenían que analizar mi sangre desde la línea abierta que tenían en una vena, pero también necesitaban muestras de sangre de una vena nueva. Los pinchazos continuaron todos los días, hasta 3 veces al día. Me inyectaron en los brazos, el estómago y las piernas. No sabía dónde más, en mi cuerpo podría soportar otra inyección. Las radiografías continuaron cada dos días hasta el alta. Parece que algunos medicamentos utilizados para tratar el coronavirus podrían afectar el corazón; entonces, hicieron un electrocardiograma (EKG) cada dos días hasta el alta.

* 3 de abril: me llevaron de la unidad de cuidados intensivos a una habitación normal sin la máquina de oxígeno. Durante los últimos días, habían estado disminuyendo la cantidad de oxígeno que necesitaba, y finalmente me liberé de esa cosa fea en mi nariz.

* 6 de abril: me dieron de alta y me enviaron a casa para comenzar mi NUEVO ARRENDAMIENTO de la vida.

Desde muy joven he estado luchando por causas y por otras personas; pero esta vez tuve que luchar por mi propia VIDA. En cuanto a los consejos, si ya no puede respirar por alguna razón, ¡vaya a la sala de emergencias! No lo confunda con asma o gripe como lo hice yo. Tomaré esta experiencia como una advertencia, como una segunda oportunidad de vida. Ahora me doy cuenta de que debo hacer algunos cambios en mi estilo de vida.

¡He confirmado que tengo los mejores amigos del mundo! Algunos de esos amigos me ven como alguien de su edad y quieren que vaya con ellos a todas partes. Sin embargo, la realidad es que dentro de dos años y medio tendré 70 años. ¡Ahora, más que nunca, VIVIRÉ cada día! Quiero celebrar la vida con todos ustedes que han estado orando por mí todos los días. ¡Gracias!

Gracias Alex Díaz , Gus Gus , Wilder Milan y Danny Villar por cuidarme todos los días.

Dios los bendiga a ustedes y a todos y Dios bendiga a los Estados Unidos.

Los amo a todos.!!!

-Milancita

Hello everybody, I want to take this moment to THANK each one of you for your words of encouragement, positive energy and generous donations during the most horrible weeks of my life. I know this post will be long, but I want to share with all of you my horrible journey with Covid-19.

First, I want to extend my gratitude to the South Miami Hospital (Baptist Hospital System) medical staff for their kindness, patience and for their courage to work with people infected with the novel coronavirus. The personalized treatment, patience, sensitivity and words of encouragement every day were INCREDIBLE. They are my heroes!

A special Thanks to Dr. Antonio Murtinho for his patience when I couldn't take it anymore, he always encouraged me to continue fighting.

This is my journey:

* Sunday March 8: I went to the Beach Party, one of the official events of Winter Party.

* Thursday, March 12: I started to feel the normal symptoms of an asthma episode. As many of you know, I have been a person with asthma for many years, so, I started my treatments of Albuterol.

* Wednesday, March 18: By this time, I had been dealing with symptoms for almost 7 days. During all this time I never lost my sense of smell or taste. The only significant change was that I realized that I couldn't walk much, because I got tired quickly. Even like this, I continued with my daily routine, Albuterol treatments and working every day in my office. At this point, I called Michael Salazar to tell him that I was still feeling a little sick and the Albuterol had run out. He was so sad that I had not improved, he rushed to my home in less than one hour with Albuterol and some other medications. (Michael mi amor, Gracias por siempre estar a un click de mis necesidades y algunas veces hasta de mis caprichos)... As a precautionary measure, I asked him to leave everything at the door. It was at this moment that I realized, internally, that something was not right.





* Friday, March 20: I was so hungry and craving fresh fruit, but I couldn't walk or go to the supermarket. I then called my dear friend, Carlos Alberto Orama (he live 9 minutes away from my home) and I asked him if he could go to the supermarket to do some shopping for me since I felt a little weak. A few hours later, after work, he was leaving so many bags from the supermarket at my doorstep. (Gracias Carlitos nunca voy a olvidar lo que hiciste por me cuando más lo necesitaba)

* On Sunday, March 22: At 8:30am, Robert S Lamas surprisingly came home from Seattle, Washington where he is working as a Traveling Nurse. We were talking and he cooked for me. In the evening, after dinner, he saw something different in me and immediately realized that something bad was happening. He stood up and said he had to get me to the hospital right away. If Robert would have taken a few more hours to get me to the hospital, I wouldn't be at my home right now, writing this horrible experience. By this time, the pneumonia was already in a severe state due to coronavirus.

* March 22-March 28 (Hospital): Immediately after the first x-ray the doctor told me that they had to sedate me because the antibiotics were very painful. I would remain under sedation for the next six days. On March 28, I woke up disoriented and not remembering that I was in the emergency room.

* March 29: I was moved to a room in the special Intensive Care Unit (ICU) that the hospital now has, just for people with Coronavirus. The security measures in this area are extreme! I never saw anyone's face because they always came into my room with a protective gowns, masks and gloves.

* March 31: I felt that my body couldn't take it anymore. I couldn't stand another injection, pill or fluids entering my vein anymore. I asked the doctor to stop treatment and send me home to die in peace. They immediately called Robert to let him know of my decision. Robert called me back and began to read me all the messages that you had left me. I started crying and I realized there was more than one reason to keep living, to keep fighting for my life. It was your messages, full of love and good wishes that encouraged me to continue fighting.

* March 31-April 3: Every day they had to test my blood from the open line they had in a vein, but they also needed blood samples from a new vein. The punctures continued every day, up to 3 times a day. I was injected in my arms, stomach and legs. I didn’t know where else, on my body I could endure another injection. X-rays continued every other day until discharge. It seems that some medications used to treat Coronavirus could affect the heart; so, they did an EKG (electrocardiogram) every other day until discharge.

* April 3: I was taken from the intensive care unit to a normal room without the oxygen machine. During the past couple of days, they had been decreasing the amount of oxygen I needed, and I was finally free of that ugly thing in my nose.

* April 6: I was discharged and sent home to begin my NEW LEASE on life!

From a very young age I have been fighting for causes and for other people; but this time I had to fight for my own LIFE. As for advice, if you can no longer breathe for whatever reason, go to the emergency room! Don't confuse it with asthma or the flu like I did. I am going to take this experience as a warning, as a second opportunity of life. I now realize that I must make some changes to my lifestyle.

I have confirmed that I have the best friends in the world! Some of those friends see me as someone their age and they want me to go with them everywhere. However, the reality is that in two and a half years I will be 70 years old. Now, more than ever, I will LIVE each day! I want to celebrate life with all of you who have been praying for me every day. Thank you!

Thank You Alex Diaz, Gus Gus, Wilder Milan and Danny Villar for take care of me every day.

God Bless You and all and God Bless America.

I love you all.!!!

-Milancita

